(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)

Heavy snow fell in Tokyo for the first time in 2018 on January 22, causing major traffic disruption.

Snowfall peaked during the evening rush hour, and commuters waited on long lines to catch trains and buses.



(Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



(Photo by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)