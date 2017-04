(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Interpets Asia Pacific is being held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 30 to April 2.

This year, 403 companies from 17 countries are participating in the event to showcase their new products and services in the pet and veterinary industry.

The event is open to professionals as well as the general public.



(Above) A dog enjoying a ride



(Above) Smart pet feeder controlled by Cat2See app.



(Above) Winner of “Happy Grooming Contest.”