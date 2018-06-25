Sapporo Snow Festival 2019

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



February 3, 2019, Sapporo, Japan – A large snow sculpture of characters of Hatsune Miku and Toyama Kasumi is displayed at the 70th annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The week-long snow festival will open on February 4 through February 11 and over 2.5 million people are expecting to visit the festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



February 3, 2019, Sapporo, Japan – Members of Japan’s Self Defense Force put final touches on a large snow sculpture of Helsinki Cathedral, displayed at the 70th annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The week-long snow festival will open on February 4 through February 11 and over 2.5 million people are expecting to visit the festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



February 3, 2019, Sapporo, Japan – A large snow sculpture of characters of Star Wars is lit up at the 70th annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The week-long snow festival will open on February 4 through February 11 and over 2.5 million people are expecting to visit the festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



February 3, 2019, Sapporo, Japan – A snow sculpture of character of Snow Miku is lit up at the 70th annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The week-long snow festival will open on February 4 through February 11 and over 2.5 million people are expecting to visit the festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)