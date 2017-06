(All images by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

People gaze at the “Strawberry Moon” from a ferris wheel in Tokyo on June 9, 2017, Japan.



Strawberry Moon is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs during this time of the year, when the moon gets closest to the horizon and glows in a pinkish tone.



Strawberry Moon is named after the strawberry picking season which starts in June.