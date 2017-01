Buyers inspect tuna at Tsukiji wholesale fish market on January 5, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan.

(All photos by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)

The first auction of the new year was held early on Thursday morning.

Kiyoshi Kimura who runs the Sushi Zanmai chain of restaurants shows off this years record breaking tuna at Tsukiji wholesale fish market. He bought the 212 kg bluefin tuna captured off the coast of Aomori with the biggest bid of the day of 74.2 million Yen (approx. US$ 630,000).