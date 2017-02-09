Ueno Zoo’s Panda cub makes public debut

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

New giant panda cub Xiang Xiang made a public debut at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo on December 18.

A presentation ceremony was held for the new female cub who was born on June 12.



Xiang Xiang, meaning ”fragrance or popular” in Chinese, is the fifth cub to be born in the Zoo and will be shown to the public starting December 19.



Real life sized dolls are sold, too.

Approximately 1,400 visitors came to see the cub on the day of her public debut.



Mailbox decorated with images of new giant panda cub Xiang Xiang and her mother is seen outside a post office in Ueno.