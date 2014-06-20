Yayoi Kusama’s Largest Solo Exhibition

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama attended the press pre-opening day for her largest solo exhibition, “Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul” on February 21.

The 87 year-old artist was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people last year and is still producing new artwork every week.

(All photos by Motoo Naka/AFLO)

A total of 270 works, including 30 books, are being displayed. Many are characterized by her signature polka dot and net motifs.

The exhibition is being held at the National Art Center in Roppongi from February 22 through May 22.