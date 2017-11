(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Sony unveiled their new dog robot “aibo” on November 1.

Sony president and CEO Kazuo Hirai attended a news conference at Sony HQ in Tokyo to introduce the new aibo.

Aibo is programmed to execute multiple tasks through ”My aibo” app.

Pre-order for the new Aibo started on November 1, and it will go on sale January 11, 2018 at the price of 198,000JPY (approximately 1,700USD).