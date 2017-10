(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Mitsubishi Electric unveiled its concept vehicle “EMIRAI 4” featuring driving-assistance technology at the company’s laboratory in Kamakura, suburban Tokyo, on October 16.

The EMIRAI 4 features human machine interface (HMI), driver sensing and lighting system and will be displayed at the upcoming Tokyo motor Show which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight 10/27-11/5.