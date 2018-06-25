Robodex 2019

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



January 16, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese robot venture Speecys displays a life-sized mannequin robot “Kosoka Cocona” which has 37 actuators and make various posing and dancing at an robot exhibition Robodex in Tokyo on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Some 220 robot companies display their recent products and technologies at a three-day exhibition. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Pictures shows close up of an high precision hand for industry arm robot an robot exhibition Robodex in Tokyo on January 17, 2019. Some 220 robot companies display their recent products and technologies at a three-day exhibition. January 17, 2019 (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)



January 16, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese EMS company VAIO displays entertainment robots ATOM, Palmi, Gundam Concierge Haro and Kirobo mini, assembled by VAIO at an robot exhibition Robodex in Tokyo on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Some 220 robot companies display their recent products and technologies at a three-day exhibition. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



January 16, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese rental firm ORIX Rentech employee combs hair of an android Madoka MirAI manufactured by A-Lab at an robot exhibition Robodex in Tokyo on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Some 220 robot companies display their recent products and technologies at a three-day exhibition. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)