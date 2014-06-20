

(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 was held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba from January 13 to 15.

Japan’s largest show for custom cars celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, showcasing the latest cars, technologies and products in the automobile industry.

A Mercedes vehicle decorated with Swarovski crystals attracted much attention.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

LEXUS RC F GT3 on display.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Japanese comedian Pikotaro delighted the audience with his performance of viral smash song PPAP during the opening ceremony.