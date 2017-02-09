Tokyo Game Show 2017



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Visitors gathered at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2017 on September 21 held at Visitors gather at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2017) on September 21 held at International Convention Complex Makuhari Messe in Chiba.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

This year’s event hosts 609 companies from 36 different countries, introducing 1,317 video game titles for smartphones, games consoles, VR, AR and MR platforms.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

The show which expects to attract 250,000 visitors, runs until September 24 and is streamed live around the world.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)