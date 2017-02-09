

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is being held at Tokyo Big Sight.

The event showcases new mobility solutions from over 153 Japanese and overseas automakers.

The exhibition is open to the public from October 26 to November 5.

Cars displayed during a press preview of the event on October 25.

The auto show opens its door to the general public on Saturday for a week, showcasing eco-friendly cars and highlighting interactions between drivers and vehicles with key artificial intelligence technologies.