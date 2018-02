Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All images by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu won a gold medal at the 2018 Olympic Men’s Figure Skating competition with a total score 317.85 followed by Shoma Uno in second place and Spanish Javier Fernandez in third.



Extra edition was distributed in Tokyo announcing Hanyu’s gold.



Super high vision 8K screen was placed in Tokyo to broadcast Hanyu’s performance.