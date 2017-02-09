Japan’s Kodaira wins gold in Speed Skating 500m

(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Japan’s Nao Kodaira won a gold medal in Speed Skating Ladies’ 500m at PyeongChang Olympics on February 18.
(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa won a silver medal, followed by Czech Republic’s Karolina Erbanova with a bronze.
Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa has been Kodaira’s long time rival and friend, and the two embraced after the race.
(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Kodaira set an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds, earning her first Olympic gold.
(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Coach Masahiro Yuki congratulating Kodaira after the race.