Japan’s Kodaira wins gold in Speed Skating 500m


(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Japan’s Nao Kodaira won a gold medal in Speed Skating Ladies’ 500m at PyeongChang Olympics on February 18.


(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa won a silver medal, followed by Czech Republic’s Karolina Erbanova with a bronze.


(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa has been Kodaira’s long time rival and friend, and the two embraced after the race.


(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Kodaira set an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds, earning her first Olympic gold.

(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)
Coach Masahiro Yuki congratulating Kodaira after the race.

