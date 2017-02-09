Japan’s Kodaira wins gold in Speed Skating 500m

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)

Japan’s Nao Kodaira won a gold medal in Speed Skating Ladies’ 500m at PyeongChang Olympics on February 18.



(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)

Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa won a silver medal, followed by Czech Republic’s Karolina Erbanova with a bronze.



(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Korea’s Lee Seung-Hwa has been Kodaira’s long time rival and friend, and the two embraced after the race.



(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)

Kodaira set an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds, earning her first Olympic gold.



(Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)

Coach Masahiro Yuki congratulating Kodaira after the race.