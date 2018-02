Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Japan’s Nao Kodaira (R) won silver medal and Miho Takagi (L) bronze at Speed Skating 1,000m final at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14.

Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors took gold.



Nao Kodaira



Miho Takagi