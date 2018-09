Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by AFLO)

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy during the award ceremony after winning the women’s singles final match of the US Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on September 8.



Osaka is hugged and cheered on by Serena Williams of the United States as she cries during the award ceremony.