Japanese grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kisenosato (R) attends the ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on January 8, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



Japanese grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kisenosato performs a ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on January 8, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



Japanese grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kisenosato speaks with journalist after the ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on January 8, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)