(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Red Bull Air Race World Championship Chiba 2017 took place at Makuhari Kaihin Park over the weekend.

Japanese pilot Yoshihide Muroya crossed the finish gate at 55.288 seconds and won the tournament 2 years in a row.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

(l-r) Petr Kopfstein (2nd place), Yoshihide Muroya (1st place), Martin Sonka (3rd place)



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Approximately 55,000 spectators gathered to see the event.



(Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)