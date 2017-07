This cat had enough of birds on the computer screen taunting him, and decided to take matters into his own paws. Keaton, a feisty feline who doesn’t stand to be made a mockery of, was fed up of the virtual birds getting one over on him so decided to take them all on in an ultimate death match. Just look at how he turned that monitor into a punching bag! Note: no PCs were harmed in the making of this video.