Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)

Snowboarding Men’s Halfpipe Qualification took place on February 13 at Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Japan’s young star Ayumu Hirano came in third while American legend Shaun White took the lead.



(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Ayumu Hirano



(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Shaun White



(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Shaun White