(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)

Japan won gold medal in speed skating team pursuit, beating the strong Netherlands team with an Olympic record of 2 minutes 53.89 seconds.



(Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)

Ayaka Kikuchi, Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi and sister Nana Takagi celebrates their win.



(Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)