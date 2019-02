Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Richard Atrero de Guzman/Aflo)

Men dressed as Namahage or mountain demons, dressed in straw clothes and masks perform a dance during the Namahage Sedo Festival at Shinzan Shrine on February 10, 2019 in Oga, Akita prefecture, Japan.

Namahage visit each house to admonish sluggards to mend their ways, ward off disasters and offer blessings, looking for evil children in the area on New Year’s Eve.

Visitors can experience these traditions and folk culture.