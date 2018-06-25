Tokyo Game Show 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



September 12, 2019, Chiba, Japan – Models in costumes of video game software pose at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, suburban Tokyo on Thursday, September 12, 2019. 655 Japanese and foreign video game related companies from 40 countries exhibit their latest products at a four-day trade show. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Visitors gather at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment booth during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2019 in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on September 12, 2019. A total of 655 companies from 40 countries exhibited their latest video games and software programs during the four-day trade show. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



Visitors gather at Sony Interactive Entertainment booth during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2019 in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on September 12, 2019. A total of 655 companies from 40 countries exhibited their latest video games and software programs during the four-day trade show. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



Japanese actress Natsuna attends NTT Docomo’s event during the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2019 in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on September 12, 2019. A total of 655 companies from 40 countries exhibited their latest video games and software programs during the four-day trade show. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)