Japan fights the annual Summer heat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



August 3, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – People dressed in yukata, summer kimono dress splash recycle water onto a ground a long a street at Ginza district in Tokyo for Uchimizu event on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Hundreds of people participated in the event of sprinkling water to cool down. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



August 3, 2019, Yokohama, Japan – Beluga whales spray water onto visitors to cool down at a summer attraction at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo on Saturday, August 3, 2019. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)