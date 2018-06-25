Hiroshima Marks the 74th Anniversary of Atomic Bomb

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



HIROSHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen at sunset in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park a day before the 74th anniversary of the bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2019. The Genbaku Dome also known as the Atomic Bomb Dome is now a symbol for peace within the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. The building was one of the few left standing when the first atomic bomb ‘Little Boy’ was dropped by the United States from the Enola Gay on August 6, 1945. (Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/ AFLO)



HIROSHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Visitors lays flowers and pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Western Japan on August 6, 2019. Japan marks the 74th anniversary of the first atomic bomb that was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The bomb instantly killed an estimated 70,000 people and thousands more in coming years from radiation effects. Three days later the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki which ended World War II. (Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/ Aflo)



HIROSHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Visitors pray for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Western Japan on August 6, 2019. Japan marks the 74th anniversary of the first atomic bomb that was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The bomb instantly killed an estimated 70,000 people and thousands more in coming years from radiation effects. Three days later the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki which ended World War II. (Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/ Aflo)