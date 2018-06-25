G20 Protests in Osaka

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



JUNE 28, 2019 – People wearing masks of G20 leaders protest coal power during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



Howard X, impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Dennis Alan, impersonator of U.S. President Donald Trump pose for camera at Jazz Bar COMODO in Osaka, Japan on June 27, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



JUNE 28, 2019 – A protestor from Hong Kong jumped into Osaka Bay, near the site of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Protestors were trying to draw attention to legislation that would allow Hong Kong residents to be extradited to face trial in mainland China. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



JUNE 28, 2019 – Protest art is displayed on the ground during a demonstration near the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



JUNE 28, 2019 – Hong Kong residents and supporters protest China during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



JUNE 29, 2019 – A protestor wears a mask of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a demonstration during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



JUNE 29, 2019 – Protestors from China’s Uyghur ethnic group march in a demonstration protesting the Chinese government during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)