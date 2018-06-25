Possible Banksy artwork displayed at Tokyo Govt building

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



A possible artwork by graffiti artist Banksy is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan on April 25, 2019. The rat graffiti, discovered in January, will be on display during the spring holidays. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)



Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks about a possible artwork by graffiti artist Banksy displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan on April 25, 2019. The rat graffiti, discovered in January, will be on display during the spring holidays. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)



