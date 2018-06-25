Reiwa era announced in Japan

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



A large screen shows Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveil the name of the new Imperial era, “Reiwa,” in Tokyo, Japan on April 1, 2019. The Japanese government officially announced the country’s next era will be known as the “Reiwa” era on Monday, a month before Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the throne following Emperor Akihito’s abdication. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



April 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – The new Imperial era name “Reiwa” is displayed on a screen while professional figure skater Mao Asada reacts during Japan Airlines’ (JAL) entrance ceremony at a JAL hangar in Tokyo on Monday, April 1, 2019. JAL group hired some 2,000 new employees. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



People watch a large screen showing Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unveil the name of the new Imperial era, “Reiwa,” in Tokyo, Japan on April 1, 2019. The Japanese government officially announced the country’s next era will be known as the “Reiwa” era on Monday, a month before Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the throne following Emperor Akihito’s abdication. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



People try to receive a copy of extra edition of a newspaper reporting the name of the new Imperial era, “Reiwa,” in Tokyo, Japan on April 1, 2019. The Japanese government officially announced the country’s next era will be known as the “Reiwa” era on Monday, a month before Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the throne following Emperor Akihito’s abdication. (Video by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Nippon News)