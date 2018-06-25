Sony’s Walkman 40th anniversary exhibition started at the Ginza Sony Park

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



July 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – A large object of Sony’s portable audio player “Walkman WM-F5” is displayed at the Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo for an exhibition to celebrate Walkman’s 40th anniversary “Walkman in the Park” which will be carried through September 1 on Monday, July 1, 2019. The first Walkman TPS-L2, portable stereo cassette player was born in July 1, 1979. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



July 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – 230 models of Sony’s portable audio players “Walkman” are displayed at the Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo for an exhibition to celebrate Walkman’s 40th anniversary “Walkman in the Park” which will be carried through September 1 on Monday, July 1, 2019. The first Walkman TPS-L2, portable stereo cassette player was born in July 1, 1979. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



July 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – A cassette tape model of Sony’s portable audio player “Walkman WM-EX808 HG” is displayed at the Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo for an exhibition to celebrate Walkman’s 40th anniversary “Walkman in the Park” which will be carried through September 1 on Monday, July 1, 2019. The first Walkman TPS-L2, portable stereo cassette player was born in July 1, 1979. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



July 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – Sony Enterprise president Daisuke Nagano delivers a speech for an exhibition to celebrate Walkman’s 40th anniversary “Walkman in the Park” which will be carried through September 1 at the Ginza Sony park in Tokyo on Monday, July 1, 2019. The first Walkman TPS-L2, portable stereo cassette player was born in July 1, 1979. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)