The Reiwa era begins

People watch a large screen showing Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito attends the enthronement ceremony (First Audience after the Accession to the Throne) in Tokyo, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO)



Police officers are deployed as people gather to celebrate the change of the era at Shibuya shopping district before midnight in Tokyo, Japan on April 30, 2019, the final day of Heisei era. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



Japanese newspapers reporting new emperor Naruhito’s ascension on the front page in Tokyo, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito looks from his vehicle upon arriving at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)



Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito and new Empress Masako wave from their vehicle near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by MATSUO.K/AFLO)



A huge banner celebrating Reiwa, Japan’s new imperial era, is seen in Tokyo’s Ameyoko market street, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



A man holds a copy of extra edition of a newspaper reporting new emperor Naruhito’s ascension on the front page in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district, Japan on May 1, 2019, the first day of the Reiwa Era. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



May 1, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – A banner and screen celebrating Japan new imperial era Reiwa is seen on display at a commercial complex on the first day of Emperor Naruhito accession to the throne. (Photo by AFLO)