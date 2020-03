Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Japanese actors Ryo Yoshizawa, Suzu Hirose, Shinichi Tsutsumi and director Shinji Hamasaki attend the Mass meeting event for their movie Ichido Shinde Mita on March 10, 2020, at Aoyama Geihinkan in Tokyo, Japan. The movie opens on March 20.

(All photos by AFLO)



Ryo Yoshizawa, Suzu Hirose, Shinichi Tsutsumi



Ryo Yoshizawa



Suzu Hirose