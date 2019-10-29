Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



October 28, 2019, Tokyo, Japan -Casts and staffs of the movie “That Moment, My Heart Cried” smile upon their arrival at the opening ceremony for the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo on Monday, October 28, 2019. 180 latest movies will be screening at a week long festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



October 28, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – (L-R) Japanese film director Takumi Saito, actress Misuzu Kanno and actor Kazuki Kitamura smile upon their arrival at the opening ceremony for the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival for their movie “A Mother’s Love” and “Tatami” in Tokyo on Monday, October 28, 2019. 180 latest movies will be screening at a week long festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



October 28, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – (L-R) Japanese actors Ryohei Suzuki, Takeru Sato and actress Mayu Matsuoka smile upon their arrival at the opening ceremony for the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival for their movie “One Night” in Tokyo on Monday, October 28, 2019. 180 latest movies will be screening at a week long festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



October 28, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – (L-R) Casts and staffs of the movie “Tora-san, Wish You Where Here” Gin Maeda, Ruriko Asaoka, Chieko Baisho, Yoji Yamada, Kumiko Goto, Hidetaka Yoshioka and Mari Natsuki smile upon their arrival at the opening ceremony for the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo on Monday, October 28, 2019. 180 latest movies will be screening at a week long festival. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)