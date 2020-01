Japan New Year’s tuna auction sold for 193 million yen

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



January 5, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – Kiyoshi Kimura, president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-zanmai displays a 276kg bluefin tuna at his main restaurant in Tokyo on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The tuna was traded with a price of 193 million yen at the New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on January 5. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



