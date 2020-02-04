Japanese Festival: Setsubun at Sensoji Temple Asakusa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

On February 3 a special Setsubun celebration was held at Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, Tokyo.

Click on any image below to see the full gallery.



Setsubun or the bean throwing festival marks the beginning of Spring in Japan. (Photo by Michael Steinebach / AFLO)

Former Olympic wrestler Kyoko Hamaguchi and her coach and father Animal Hamaguchi attended. (Photo by Michael Steinebach / AFLO)



The ritual cleans away all the evil spirits of the former year and drives away evil spirits for the year to come. (Photo by Michael Steinebach / AFLO)



(Photo by Michael Steinebach / AFLO)