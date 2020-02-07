Oto matsuri fire festival 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Oto-matsuri festival at Kamikura-shrine in Shingu City, Wakayama Prefecture.

Festival-goers holding torches gather during the Oto-matsuri festival at Kamikura-shrine.(Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)



Shinto priests and festival-goers attend a purification ceremony on the beach before Oto-matsuri festival. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)



Festival-goers drink alcohol before climbing to the shrine during Oto-matsuri festival. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)



The festival, which originated 1400 years ago, takes place on February 6 every year. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)