COVID-19 in Japan

The cruise ship Diamond Princess, with people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, is docked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Japan on February 17, 2020. (Photo by Wataru Kojo/AFLO)



A general view of Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on March 1, 2020. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are closed from February 29 to March 15 as a measure against the further spreading of the coronavirus. (Photo by AFLO)



Empty toilet paper and tissues shelves are seen in a drugstore in Osaka, Japan on March 1, 2020. Japanese consumers rushed to buy toilet paper and tissues after false rumors spreading in social media that the new coronavirus has caused a toilet paper shortage. (Photo by AFLO)



A departure gate is almost empty at the international terminal of Tokyo’s Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan on March 3, 2020, amid new coronavirus spread. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



An electronic stock board shows Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan on March 9, 2020. The Nikkei Stock Average closed 5.07 percent lower at 19,698.76, for the fears of the global economic impact on the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



Commuters wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus head to work at Shinagawa station, in Tokyo, Japan on March 16, 2020. Japan so far has not imposed any restrictions on working and train commutes continue to be crowded. (Photo by Ivo Gonzalez/AFLO)



People enjoy cherry blossom viewing at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan on March 22, 2020. The Tokyo metropolitan government has urged citizens to refrain from holding parties to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by AFLO)



March 22, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – An employee of the Toshimaen amusement park checks temperature of a guest at the entrance of the park in Tokyo on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Toshimaen amusement park resumed operations on March 21 after 20 days closing for the fear of outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



In this multi-exposure picture, the Olympic rings and red light are seen in Tokyo, Japan on March 25, 2020, a day after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponement was announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by AFLO)



Japanese newspapers reporting Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 are seen in Tokyo, Japan on March 25, 2020, a day after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponement was announced due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Naho Yoshizawa/AFLO)



March 25, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks before press as 41 new coronavirus positive patients were found on the day at the Tokyo City Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Koike warned Tokyo could be starting to see a big increase in cases of the new coronavirus and talked of the possibility of a citywide lockdown. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



A street of cherry blossoms is closed as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan on March 31, 2020. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)



March 31, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – A fan of Japanese comedian Shimura Ken offers a prayer for Shimura who died of pneumonia by the new coronavirus on March 29 at the Higashimurayama in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



April 1, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask answers a question at Upper House’s audot committee session at the National Diet in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Japanese government has plant to compile an economic stimulus package against pandemic of the new coronavirus. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



A smartphone shows the nationwide survey as a preventive measure against the coronavirus by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Tokyo, Japan on April 2, 2020, amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus. (Photo by Yohei Osada/AFLO)