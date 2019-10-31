Fire at Shurijo Castle in Okinawa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Flames at Shurijo Castle in Naha on the morning of October 31, 2019 in Okinawa, Japan. A fire broke out at the World Heritage listed site during the early hours of the morning. (Photo by Kohayakawa Wataru/AFLO)



Flames at Shurijo Castle in Naha on the morning of October 31, 2019 in Okinawa, Japan. A fire broke out at the World Heritage listed site during the early hours of the morning. (Photo by Kohayakawa Wataru/AFLO)



Smoke at Shurijo Castle in Naha on the morning of October 31, 2019 in Okinawa, Japan. A fire broke out at the World Heritage listed site during the early hours of the morning. (Photo by Kohayakawa Wataru/AFLO)