Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement parade

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 10, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



People line up to greet Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during the royal parade in Tokyo on November 10, 2019, Japan. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)



Police officers stand guard before the royal parade to mark the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 10, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



A procession of traditional folk dance groups and portable shrines from around Japan parade to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace Plaza in Tokyo on Saturday, November 9, 2019. (Photo by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)



People watch a screen displaying Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a royal parade in Tokyo to celebrate the emperor’s enthronement on November 10, 2019, Japan. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)