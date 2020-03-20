Empty shelves inside Penang supermarket

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



(All photos by AFLO)

People flocked to supermarkets to stockpile on food and other daily necessities after Malaysia announced a 2-week travel restriction starting March 18. The first positive case of coronavirus was reported in Penang earlier this month.

(above) One box of pasta is left on the barren shelves at a Cold Storage store in Tanjung Tokong, Penang, on March 17.

Rice section inside Tesco supermarket Tesco supermarket in Tanjung Tokong on March 18.

Empty McDonald’s inside Tesco on March 18, 2020.

Food court and restaurants are open for takeout only to prevent the spread of coronavirus.