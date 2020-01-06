First sunrise on New Year’s Day in Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



January 1, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – People watch the sunrise which appears behind the clouds on the New Year’s Day at a beach in Tokyo on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Millions of Japanese people visit shrines and temples to celebrate the New Year. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



