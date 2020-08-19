The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



August 15, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – People visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine to honor war victims in Tokyo on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Japan marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender of World War II. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



August 15, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a flower bouquet to offer for war victims at the Chitorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Japan marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender of World War II. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



August 15, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – A man in costume of Imperial Army uniform visits the controversial Yasukuni shrine to honor war victims in Tokyo on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Japan marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender of World War II. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Japan’s Emperor Naruhito(R) and Empress Masako offer a silent prayer during the memorial service for the war dead of World War II marking the 75th anniversary in Tokyo, Japan on August 15, 2020. (Photo by AFLO)



Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offer flowers during the memorial service for the war dead of World War II marking the 75th anniversary in Tokyo, Japan on August 15, 2020. (Photo by AFLO)