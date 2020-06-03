Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to red

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



The Rainbow Bridge is lit up in red, after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has issued a “Tokyo alert” due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Tokyo, Japan on June 2, 2020. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



June 2, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – This combo picture shows the Tokyo City Hall lit up from rainbow colors to red color for the “Tokyo alert” in Tokyo on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 34 people became infected with the new coronavirus on the day and Governor Yuriko Koike warned the “Tokyo alert” for Tokyo residents. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



The Rainbow Bridge is lit up in red, after the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has issued a “Tokyo alert” due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Tokyo, Japan on June 2, 2020. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)