Inside the new Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Venue: Ariake Arena

Grand Opening Ceremony of Ariake Arena

Japanese wheelchair basketball team members demonstrate a training session after the opening ceremony for the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ariake Arena, 15,000 seats multiple purpose hall will be used for Olympic volleyball and Paralympic wheelchair basketball events. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (C) and special guests pose for the cameras during the Grand Opening Ceremony of Ariake Arena on February 2, 2020, Tokyo, Japan. The new sporting and cultural centre will host the volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)



Members of Japan’s national volleyball team gives a demonstration during the Grand Opening Ceremony of Ariake Arena on February 2, 2020, Tokyo, Japan. The new sporting and cultural centre will host the volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)



Members of AKB48 Team 8 perform during the Grand Opening Ceremony of Ariake Arena on February 2, 2020, Tokyo, Japan. The new sporting and cultural centre will host the volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)