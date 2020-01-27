Olympic rings lit up in Tokyo Bay

These Olympic rings are on a man made island in Tokyo Bay near Odaiba beach. On Friday January 24th they were lit up for the first time and there was a ceremonial fireworks display in front of the Rainbow Bridge.
General view,
JANUARY 24, 2020 :
The Olympic Symbol is inaugurated at Odaiba Marine Park water area to commemorate the exact half-year mark before the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO SPORT)
