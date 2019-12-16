Media preview of Tokyo’s National Olympic Stadium

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



December 15, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – The new National Stadium is shown to the media as a ceremony marking the completion of the facility in Tokyo on Sunday, December 15, 2019. The 156.9-billion-yen five^story stadium was built on the site of the former national stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)



General view, DECEMBER 15, 2019: completion ceremony of National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)



Shinzo Abe, DECEMBER 15, 2019: completion ceremony of National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)



General view of National Stadium, DECEMBER 15, 2019: Media preview of National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by YUTAKA/AFLO SPORT)