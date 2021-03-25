Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Azusa Iwashimizu and Tadahiro Nomura participates in The Grand Start Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at Fukushima National Training Center J-Village on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. The Torch Relay will last 121 days and visit all of Japan’s 47 prefectures. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Satomi Ishihara and Aki Taguchi participates in The Grand Start Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at Fukushima National Training Center J-Village on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. The Torch Relay will last 121 days and visit all of Japan’s 47 prefectures. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Members of the Japan’s 2011 World Cup winning women’s football team participate in The Grand Start Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at Fukushima National Training Center J-Village on March 25, 2021, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. The Torch Relay will last 121 days and visit all of Japan’s 47 prefectures. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)