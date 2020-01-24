NJPW’s awesome Wrestle Kingdom 14 show in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020.

Will Ospreay vs Hiromu Takahashi during the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke vs Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Ootani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Ryusuke Taguchi during the Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match 1 New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Lance Archer vs Jon Moxley during the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match/Texas Death Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito during the IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Tiger Mask vs Tatsuhito Takaiwa during the Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match 1 New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi during the IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi during the IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)



Juice Robinson, David Finlay during the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 14 at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by New Japan Pro-Wrestling/AFLO)