Tokyo 2020: organizers unveil sustainable Athletes Village Plaza

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Find our extend gallery clicking below.



Tokyo 2020 to Host Press Tour of Village Plaza in Athletes Village and Ceremony Inviting Municipalities Participating in Operation BATON,

in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Tokyo 2020 to Host Press Tour of Village Plaza in Athletes Village and Ceremony Inviting Municipalities Participating in Operation BATON,

in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 to Host Press Tour of Village Plaza in Athletes Village and Ceremony Inviting Municipalities Participating in Operation BATON, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Tokyo 2020 to Host Press Tour of Village Plaza in Athletes Village and Ceremony Inviting Municipalities Participating in Operation BATON,

in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)



Tokyo 2020 to Host Press Tour of Village Plaza in Athletes Village and Ceremony Inviting Municipalities Participating in Operation BATON,

in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naoki Morita/AFLO SPORT)