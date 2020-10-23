Apple iPhone 12 series goes on sale in Japan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn



Apple fan shows Apple’s 5G new iPhone 12 series at an Apple Store in Tokyo, Japan on October 23, 2020. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



October 23, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – Customers enter an Apple store as they purchase the new 5G iPhone, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at an Apple store in Tokyo on Friday, October 23, 2020. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro started to sell here while iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will go on sale next month. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



Apple’s 5G new iPhone 12 series are seen at an Apple Store in Tokyo, Japan on October 23, 2020. (Photo by Naoki Nishimura/AFLO)



October 23, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – A customer displays his iPhone 12 Pro as he purchased the new 5G iPhone at an Apple store in Tokyo on Friday, October 23, 2020. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro started to sell here while iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will go on sale next month. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



October 23, 2020, Tokyo, Japan – A customer displays her iPhone 12 as she purchased the new 5G iPhone at an Apple store in Tokyo on Friday, October 23, 2020. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro started to sell here while iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will go on sale next month. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)